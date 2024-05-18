Housewife loses over RM15,000 in job review scam

SEREMBAN: A housewife here lost RM15,850 after being deceived by an advertisement offering a hotel ‘review’ job from a company that promised high commissions.

Jempol district police chief Supt Hoo Chang Hook said the 33-year-old victim claimed to have received the advertisement from her aunt before dealing with an individual through the WhatsApp application on May 14.

“The victim is then told about the assignment (hotel review) by a company, and that payment, with a commission of between six and 10 per cent, will be made via the application to the victim’s account,“ he said in a statement here today.

“Initially, the victim made 14 transactions and received the commission in her bank account but for the 15th transaction, there was a problem with the application and the victim was asked to make another payment transaction before the commission would be given.”

Hoo said the housewife then made four transactions but did not receive the promised commission and still had to make more payments.

He said the woman lodged a police report yesterday after realising that she had been duped. The case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code.