Police arrest man suspected of making death threats against local celebrity’s parents

SEREMBAN: The police have arrested a man to assist in investigations into recent death threats made against the parents of a local celebrity on social media.

Nilai district police chief Supt Abdul Malik Hasim said the man, 24, was arrested in Kemunting, Perak yesterday after the singer, 26, lodged a police report on May 15 stating that an unknown individual had made death threats on social media.

“A mobile phone was also seized. The man has been remanded for four days starting today and the case is being investigated under Section 507 of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1988,” he said in a statement here today.

The investigation paper will be referred to the Attorney General’s Chambers soon, he added.