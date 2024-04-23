APM personnel dies after more than 40 days in coma

SEREMBAN: Muhammad Afiq Ammar, a member of the Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) stationed in Penang, tragically passed away yesterday after being in a coma since March 9.

Negeri Sembilan APM director, Col Mohd Nazri Mes Kam, stated that Muhammad Afiq Ammar, 25, had collapsed during a selection session for the Special Civil Defense Force Team (PASPA) in Port Dickson.

“He collapsed during a seven-kilometre run, after which he was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of the Port Dickson Hospital. However, due to his deteriorating condition, he was transferred to the Tuanku Ja’afar Hospital here,“ he said when contacted by Bernama.

He added that prayers for the deceased were held at the State Civil Defence Office surau before his remains were taken to Penang for burial.

He said the selection session which took place from March 9 to 10 involved several APM personnel statewide.

