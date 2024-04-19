Melaka State Secretary Zaidi dies of heart attack

MELAKA: Melaka State Secretary Datuk Zaidi Johari died of a heart attack this morning. He was 54.

According to a statement from the Melaka Chief Minister’s Office, Zaidi breathed his last at about 8.15 am at Hospital Melaka here.

He had been taken to the hospital by ambulance after collapsing at the State Secretary’s official residence due to a heart attack.

The statement said he was given respiratory assistance by paramedics but was confirmed dead upon arrival at the hospital.

His body was bathed and shrouded at Hospital Melaka at about 9.30 am before being taken to Masjid Al-Azim for funeral prayers.

His body was then taken to his residence at Batu 22, Kampung Tebong in Alor Gajah and will be buried at the Tebong Muslim Cemetery after Friday prayers at about 2.30 pm.

Zaidi was appointed as the 29th State Secretary of Melaka on Jan 5, 2022. He started working in the Melaka state administration in 2017 as the state Land and Mines director before being appointed as the State Financial Officer in 2020.

He leaves behind a wife, Datin Siti Rohaya Kamalludin, and four children.

Meanwhile, Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh, on behalf of the state government, extended his condolences to the family of Zaidi and prayed that his soul would be placed among the righteous.

“I’m deeply affected and saddened by his sudden demise,” he said in a statement.

He said Zaidi’s passing was a big loss to the civil service, especially in Melaka, as he had served with distinction.

In ALOR GAJAH, Zaidi was buried at the Masjid Al-Ihsan Muslim cemetery in Kampung Tebong at 2.45 pm.

About 800 people comprising family members, state leaders and friends participated in the funeral prayers at Masjid Al-Ihsan, which were led by state Mufti Datuk Halim Tawil.

Among those present at the burial were Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Mohd Ali Mohd Rustam, Ab Rauf, Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan and Melaka State Assembly Speaker Datuk Ibrahim Durum.