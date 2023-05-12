Army pensioner loses RM125,000 in phone scam

ALOR GAJAH: An army pensioner lost RM125,000 of his retirement savings after falling prey to phone scam syndicate members posing as a representative of Pos Malaysia and a police personnel.

Alor Gajah Police chief Supt Arshad Abu said the victim, in his 40s, received a call at about 10.30 am on Saturday (Dec 2) claiming to be from the Kuala Lumpur Pos Laju headquarters about an uncollected package.

“The complainant was told that he had some banned items like identity cards and credit cards, with the package confiscated by Customs.

“The call was then connected to the Penang Police Headquarters and the complainant spoke to one ‘Sergeant Suraya’ to lodge a report and before being told the case would be handled by ‘Inspector Dani’, he said in a statement today.

Elaborating, Arshad said the victim was informed that he was involved in activities involving drugs and money laundering.

He said the call was then transferred to the highest level for the victim to appeal, besides being told that a check would be made on his bank account and the matter would be referred to Bank Negara.

“The victim was told to make payments for investigations into the case. He made three transactions on Dec 2 and 3 from his retirement savings fund into two bank accounts belonging to the suspect totalling RM125,000.

“The victim then called the Penang Police Headquarters to speak to ‘Sergeant Suraya’ and ‘Inspector Dani’ but was told that he had been duped,” he said.

He said the case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for fraud and advised the public to be vigilant and not be easily duped by phone scammers posing as public authorities. - Bernama