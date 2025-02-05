Man arrested after car rams into 7 school pupils in Osaka

OSAKA: A 28-year-old man was arrested Thursday in Osaka for allegedly ramming his car into a group of elementary school pupils, injuring seven children, police said.

The suspect, identified as Yuki Yazawa, was detained on charges of attempted murder, Kyodo news agency reported.

“I was sick of everything. I tried to run over and kill the elementary school pupils,” Yazawa reportedly told investigators.

The children were walking home after school when the incident occurred. All seven were sent to hospital and are conscious, according to police.

Osaka’s educational committee said the victims included four boys and one girl in the second grade, and two boys in the third grade.

The pupils had been heading home after lunch following a shortened school day.