MALAYSIA’S Sudirman Cup dreams came to a crashing halt on Friday after a dominant Chinese side swept their quarter-final tie 3-0, dashing hopes of a third consecutive bronze medal.

Despite entering the match with optimism, Malaysia found themselves outmatched from the outset.

The defeat marks Malaysia’s fifth straight Sudirman Cup loss to China since the tournament’s inception.

Mixed doubles pair Chen Tang Jie and Toh Ee Wei, who had famously defeated China’s Feng Yan Zhe and Huang Dong Ping during the Paris Olympics group stage, couldn’t replicate that magic.

The world No. 4 duo fell 21-17, 21-17, handing China an early advantage.

Leong Jun Hao’s debut clash with world No. 1 Shi Yu Qi in men’s singles proved a one-sided affair, as the Malaysian was overwhelmed 21-6, 21-14.

The tie was sealed in the women’s singles when K. Letshanaa faced reigning Olympic champion Chen Yu Fei. Letshanaa managed just 15 points across both games, going down 21-8, 21-7 as China secured their place in the semi-finals.

With the outcome decided, the remaining matches — men’s doubles and women’s doubles — were not played.