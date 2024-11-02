Asian Le Mans series: His Majesty congratulates Tunku Panglima Johor’s maiden victory

KUALA LUMPUR: His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim King of Malaysia congratulated his son, Tunku Panglima Johor, Tunku Abdul Rahman Sultan Ibrahim, on his maiden victory at the Asian Le Mans series race in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE) yesterday.

Tunku Abdul Rahman, together with the Triple Eight team, made history by clinching the first victory in the GT category during the fourth round of the Asian Le Mans series held at the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi.

“Congratulations to Iman (Tunku Abdul Rahman) and the team. This success not only brings honour to Johor but also to Malaysia on the international stage.

“Remember Bah’s advice, before starting every race, perform the solat hajat (prayer of need) and pray for protection and safety throughout the race,“ said His Majesty to the Royal Press Office (RPO) today.

His Majesty’s remarks were posted on the King’s official Facebook page today.

Tunku Abdul Rahman, alongside Luca Stolz and Jordan Love, displayed splendid driving skills throughout the four-hour race, ultimately clinching a sweet victory for the team in their debut at the series.

Tunku Abdul Rahman and his team also managed to avoid any untoward incidents during the race.

Witnessing the race were Tunku Temenggong Johor, Tunku Idris Iskandar Sultan Ibrahim, and Tunku Putera Johor, Tunku Abu Bakar Sultan Ibrahim.

The Triple Eight team is scheduled to continue their fifth race in Abu Dhabi today. - Bernama