Assistant manager on remand over RM18,000 bribe

MELAKA: An assistant manager of a company linked to a government agency under the Ministry of Communications and Digital (KKD), now known as the Ministry of Communications, is on remand for allegedly accepting bribes amounting to RM18,000 from a company director last year.

The four-day remand order against the 37-year-old woman, which expires on Jan 12, was issued by Magistrate Khairunnisak Hassni following an application by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

The suspect, who is two months pregnant, was arrested at about 4 pm yesterday at the MACC Office in Melaka.

According to a source, the woman, who is in charge of the Secretariat for Digital Content Grant, was alleged to have helped a company director obtain approval for a grant amounting to RM300,000.

Meanwhile, Melaka MACC director Mohd Shahril Che Saad, when contacted said the case was investigated under Section 16 (a)(A) of the MACC Act 2009. - Bernama