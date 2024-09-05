Atomic energy license now approved for three years - MOSTI

PUTRAJAYA: The approval of atomic energy license applications is now granted for a maximum period of three years to all applicants who meet the set criteria starting in June, according to the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (MOSTI).

In a statement today, MOSTI said that the time period given previously was one, two or three years.

“This initiative is expected to accelerate the development of the nuclear industry and increase investment in the country while providing continuous employment guarantees to the people and can generate revenue or income for the country more quickly,“ according to the statement.

According to MOSTI, the government is amending the Atomic Energy Licensing Act 1984 (Act 304) which aims to extend the approval period for license applications beyond three years.

The statement said MOSTI will ensure that the amendment of Act 304 can be expedited and gazetted early next year.

“Amending this act can attract investors and the high-tech nuclear industry to this country and ensure that the safety, security and regulatory aspects of atomic energy activities become a priority of the Atomic Energy Department,“ according to MOSTI.

To date, the number of license holders under Act 304 for the industrial sector is 1,810 companies while the medical sector is 5,164 companies, with an expected increase through various interesting initiatives provided by the government.

MOSTI also said that Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation Chang Lih Kang today inaugurated the Nuclear Reaction Simulation Centre at the Atomic Energy Department Headquarters, in Dengkil, Selangor.

“The development of this Nuclear Response Simulation Centre aims to strengthen the competence and efficiency of the Nuclear Response Team (PTN) members of the Department of Atomic Energy,“ according to MOSTI.

The centre will be used as a training centre for front-line agencies including the Royal Malaysian Police, the Fire and Rescue Department and the Royal Malaysian Customs Department.