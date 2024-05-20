Labourer gets jail, whipping for sexually assaulting stepdaughter

KOTA BHARU: The Sessions Court here today sentenced a labourer to eight years in prison and one stroke of the cane for sexually assaulting his stepdaughter and threatening her, two weeks ago.

Judge Nik Habri Muhamad sentenced the 44-year-old man to eight years in prison and one stroke of the cane for sexual assault, and three years in jail for threatening the girl, after he pleaded guilty to both charges.

The court ordered both sentences to run concurrently, from the date of arrest on May 14.

According to the first charge, he was accused of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl, in a house in Kampung Lubok Jambu, Kota Bharu, at 3 pm on May 9.

The charge is framed under Section 14 (a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017, which carries a 20-year prison sentence and whipping, upon conviction.

He was also charged on the same date and time with making criminal threats, using a knife, to hurt the victim. The charge is framed under Section 506 of the Penal Code, which carries a prison sentence of up to seven years or a fine, or both.

Deputy public prosecutor Ahmad Faiz Fitri Mohamad appeared for the prosecution, while the accused was not represented.