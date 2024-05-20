JBPM to send hazmat team to China for hydrogen training

KUCHING: The Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) will send its Hazardous Materials (Hazmat) Special Team to China to acquire new knowledge on hydrogen.

JBPM director-general Datuk Nor Hisham Mohammad said the department must stay ahead of technology to ensure that their competency and skills are in line with current industry advancements.

“Our plan for this year is to send three teams to China to observe the industry there and establish collaborations.

“The goal is to bring back the skills and competencies to Malaysia to aid in the development of regulation,” he said after attending the JBPM 2023 Excellent Service Awards Ceremony here today.

Nor Hisham said the JBPM must always be prepared and equip its members with the necessary expertise and skills tailored to specific locations, in this context, Sarawak.

“The Hazmat team needs to identify standard operating procedures for handling any disasters resulting from chemical explosions.

“For example, hydrogen is a natural gas, but when its concentration is at a high level, what will happen?” he said.

In his speech at the event, Nor Hisham said Sarawak is one of the rapidly developing states and is expected to transition into a major economic state.

Therefore, he said, large-scale infrastructure development is anticipated across various sectors, posing challenges to JBPM in enforcing fire safety and conducting firefighting and rescue operations.