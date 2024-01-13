AWAN calls for ‘fixed-term parliament act’ to ensure political stability

KUALA LUMPUR: Parti Amanah Negara Nasional’s Women’s Wing (AWAN) is calling for the tabling of a ‘Fixed-term Parliament Act’ to ensure political stability and ward off any attempt to topple a Federal government every time it is formed.

AWAN Chief, Datuk Aiman ​​Athirah Sabu said such an Act would ensure that the government of the day formed after the General Election can work effectively until the end of its term.

“We should prioritise work related to the well-being of the people and the nation. But we cannot achieve that if we are too busy politicking.

“So we propose that a fixed-term law be created for parliament... Maybe there can be changes in Cabinet members but the government remains the same,“ she said at a press conference after chairing the second AWAN Leadership and Management Committee meeting, here today.

Aiman Athirah, who is also the Deputy Minister of Housing and Local Government, was commenting on the alleged ‘moves’ to topple the government led by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

On a separate note, Aiman ​​Athirah said AWAN is currently in the process of registering in Sabah and Sarawak as well as more than 80 parliamentary constituencies nationwide to recruit more members.

She said that Nor Hayati Bachok and Mariam Abdul Rashid were appointed as the new deputy chiefs at today’s meeting.

The other appointments were Sabrina Md Yusoff as Treasurer, Anis Afida Md Azli (Organisational Secretary), Rozita Abdul (Elections Director), Nurul Suhadah Shuib (Syariah Affairs Director) and Norhayati Bidin (Human Resources Director), she added. - Bernama