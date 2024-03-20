Bargain hunters throng Sg Petani Rahmah Mobile Sales with most items sold out early

SUNGAI PETANI: The Rahmah Kasih Sayang Mobile Sales organised by the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDN) continues to get good response with over 300 residents looking for bargains at the one held at Taman Keladi Mosque here today.

Most of those who came were housewives who wanted to purchase fresh and dry goods sold at 10 to 30 per cent cheaper than market prices, thus saving on their expenses.

Checks by Bernama found that several essential items such as chicken, onions, potatoes and cooking oil packs were sold out as early as around 11 am, causing some visitors to return empty-handed.

Housewife Norshamshida Ibrahim, 50, said she was excited to buy essential items at low prices but upon arrival, she was informed that chicken, rice and cooking oil had run out.

“I managed to buy some other items like flour but couldn’t get onions, potatoes, rice because they were already sold out... next time we’ll come earlier so we won’t miss out like today.”

“For me, it’s definitely worth coming because the goods here are cheaper compared to elsewhere. I hope this event will be held regularly here because people find it convenient to come since it’s close to residential areas,“ she told Bernama here today.

Fatimah Ibrahim, 62, said she and several friends found out about this programme through a Whatsapp group before rushing to buy discounted essential items.

“When we arrived many items were already sold out. If we had known earlier, we would have come early. It’s okay, it wasn’t meant to be for us but we managed to buy other essential items like sugar at RM2.85 per kilogramme (kg) and other goods,“ she said.

Nor Amelia Zainon, 50, said that such programmes should be held regularly as they have a very positive impact on the community, which is generally affected by the increasing cost of living.

“That’s why we’re grateful for this initiative because what’s being sold here is up to 30 per cent cheaper. I request for it to be held here again and more items to be added based on demand so we can buy more, especially with Hari Raya coming up,“ she said. -Bernama