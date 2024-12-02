Berjaya Group senior staff dies

PETALING JAYA: The Berjaya Group lost one of its senior personnel yesterday. Felix Miller, 67, who was an adviser to Berjaya Hills Resort, committee member of Yayasan My First Home (YMFH) and executive assistant to Berjaya Construction, died in hospital after a short illness.

He leaves behind three children and five grandchildren.

In conveying his condolences to the family, Berjaya Group founder and adviser Tan Sri Vincent Tan said: “Our deepest condolences to the family on the passing of Mr Felix. May his soul rest in eternal peace, and may you all be comforted that we regard him as an excellent contributor to YMFH and Berjaya’s horticulture business start-up.”

Funeral services will be held on Feb 13 at 10.30am at St Paul’s Church here.