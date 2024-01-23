Berjaya Hotels & Resorts group wins award

KUALA LUMPUR: Berjaya Hotels & Resorts won a silver award in the Transportation, Travel and Tourism category at the recent Putra Aria Brand Awards, one of two honours endorsed by the Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation, supported by the Malaysian Advertisers Association, Media Specialists Association and the Malaysian Digital Association.

Berjaya Hotels & Resorts group general manager Pravir Mishra said: “We are delighted to be acknowledged and positioned among other key players and top brands in Malaysia. This award places us among the most trusted names in travel and hospitality.

“It also demonstrates consumer confidence and recognises our brand as providing quality accommodation and exceptional services for travellers.“

He said the recognition not only enhances Berjaya’s brand reputation but also has the potential to attract a wider customer base, increasing patronage and revenue.

Berjaya Land Berhad group CEO Syed Ali Shahul Hameed said the award serves as a powerful marketing tool and sets the organisation apart in a very competitive market.

“It instils confidence in our potential clients. The positive publicity and heightened visibility generated by this achievement can lead to partnerships, collaborations and overall business growth.

“We appreciate the economic opportunities that this award presents and remain committed to maintaining the highest standards of quality and service that got us such esteemed recognition.”

Hailed as the number one homegrown hospitality brand in Malaysia, Berjaya Hotels & Resorts has grown by leaps and bounds since the opening of its first hotel in 1985.

The group operates 34 hotels and resorts at 21 destinations in eight countries, spanning Asia, Seychelles, the United Kingdom and Iceland, with global expansion plans underway.