Bidding for ‘GOLD’ plate series to begin on Feb 1

PUTRAJAYA: The bidding for the ‘GOLD’ registration series for motor vehicles will be launched on Feb 1 at noon in conjunction with the Golden Jubilee anniversary of the Federal Territories Day.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke (pix) said the bidding could be made online through the JPJeBid system until 10 pm on Feb 5 and the results would be announced on Feb 6.

“The minimum bid for prime value numbers will be RM20,000, interesting numbers RM3,000, popular numbers RM800 while RM300 for regular numbers,“ he told a press conference today.

He said the Ministry of Transport (MOT) will receive 50 per cent of the earnings.

“MOT will use this fund to implement various initiatives for the people and stakeholders under it, including driving licence assistance, helmet assistance and FLYsiswa subsidies.

“In addition, we will also introduce the Social Security Organisation (Socso) contribution for all taxi drivers across the country,“ he said.

Loke said the highest revenue generated from special number plates so far was from the ‘FF’ series, raking in RM35 million.

He added that various initiatives introduced by the MOT as the result of the bid collection have helped the people a lot, including subsidising flight tickets from Peninsular Malaysia to Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan.

“This initiative was implemented during the Christmas celebration last year which benefitted a total of 6,369 passengers. The total subsidy borne by the government for this initiative was RM2.7 million with an average subsidy per ticket of RM429. This initiative will continue for (this year’s) Chinese New Year and Hari Raya.

“In addition, the KTM commuter free fare initiative in conjunction with the Thaipusam celebration has benefited 300,325 passengers,“ he said. -Bernama