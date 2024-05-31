Billboard located along Federal Highway catches fire

PETALING JAYA: An electronic billboard along the Federal Highway near the University Malaya Medical Centre (UMMC), here, caught fire earlier today around noon.

It is learnt that firefighters are currently trying to put out the blaze, while thick black smoke continues to billow from the billboard.

It is learnt that nine foreign nationals were reportedly rescued from the scene of the incident.

According to The Star, citing one of the victims, the base of the electronic billboard was short-circuited before the fire spread to the top.

From the nine victims, one suffered an arm injury while the other suffered minor burns.

Paramedics were also reported at the scene to help treat the victims while an ambulance remains on standby.