Bintulu MP partakes in Hari Gawai celebrations, netizens advice him to watch his health

AS Sarawakians kickstart its Hari Gawai festivities statewide, Bintulu MP Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing is never far from celebrating with his constituents.

He has consistently demonstrated his genuine enthusiasm for Sarawak’s cultural traditions, , with many dubbing him “the epitome of joy” among the ministers.

In a Facebook post, a candid snapshot captured the Tourism Minister’s flushed face amid a lively crowd, accepting a drink from a local.

“A new Gawai Dayak celebration is here. Can’t wait to eat the food at the longhouse during Gawai, then mingle around with the locals, but I’m sorry, please don’t give me too much to drink as I’d be too drunk to go home.

“With a happy heart, I wish Selamat Hari Gawai, Gayu Guru Gerai Nyamai (May you live a long life and stay healthy),“ the post read.

Tiong’s enthusiasm is appreciated among many, as evident from the comments. “Add another glass, later you will become a hulk. Selamat Hari Gawai, Gayu Guru Gerai Nyamai to everyone,“ a user by the name Fabian Barron Manic joked.

Wasai Toniting urged him to prioritise his well-being, commenting, “Take care of your health, Dato. Perhaps go easy on the drinks. After all, if you fall ill, how will you take care of the people, Dato? Enjoy yourself, but remember, you have to work on Tuesday,“ he said jokingly.

Tan Ka Lock commended Tiong’s work ethic, writing, “Our hardworking minister must be exhausted with his demanding schedule of 7 days a week, 16 hours of work and countless meetings! Keep your stamina up, sir.”

Last year, a video of him dancing at the celebrations also went viral.

“Gawai has come around again... My dance moves might look familiar, but this year, my hairstyle is different, okay! Like in previous years, I visited the longhouses to celebrate this special day with relatives filled with gratitude,“ the post stated.

In a separate post, the Tourism Ministry is said to be actively employing various strategies to showcase the unique appeal of Sarawak’s multi-ethnic traditional festivals, particularly the Dayak culture, to the international community.

Key initiatives include implementing a homestay programme in longhouse areas, allocating more resources for skills training and highlighting Sarawak’s unique tourism and cultural assets to provide tourists with the best possible experience.

“We will work together to forge a brighter future in Sarawak.

“I call on my friends in the community to provide the best hospitality and service as well as a warm welcome to tourists, this will all make tourists coming from all corners of the country feel like they are in their own state,“ read the post.