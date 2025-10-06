Malaysia and Pakistan strengthen ties to boost economic and halal cooperation

KUALA LUMPUR: Close cooperation between Malaysia and Pakistan will expand economic opportunities while strengthening Islamic world unity through trade, investment and sustainable halal industry development.

Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil confirmed that Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and his Pakistani counterpart Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif affirmed their strong friendship and shared aspiration for more dynamic bilateral cooperation.

Both leaders held a bilateral meeting today where they exchanged views on regional and international issues.

Fahmi stated both sides expressed satisfaction with ongoing efforts to strengthen bilateral trade and investment through the Malaysia-Pakistan Closer Economic Partnership Agreement.

Malaysia also expressed its intention to increase palm oil exports to Pakistan to meet the demand of the country’s food processing and manufacturing sectors.

Both countries agreed to strengthen halal cooperation through mutual recognition of halal certification and sharing best practices.

Fahmi expressed confidence that Malaysia and Pakistan will continue strengthening their diplomatic and economic relations in the coming years.

Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Malaysia yesterday evening to begin his three-day official visit at Anwar’s invitation.

The Pakistani Prime Minister’s special plane landed at Kuala Lumpur International Airport where he was greeted by Minister Fahmi.

Malaysia and Pakistan established diplomatic relations in 1957 before upgrading to Strategic Partnership level in March 2019. – Bernama