Rodri out of Spain squad with hamstring injury ahead of qualifiers

SPAIN confirmed on Monday that Manchester City midfielder Rodri Hernandez will not join the national team for their upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

Rodri is out of the squad because of an injury according to a statement from the Spanish national team.

The team faces Georgia and Bulgaria on October 11 and October 14 respectively.

The 29-year-old player was substituted in the 21st minute of City’s Premier League victory over Brentford on Sunday.

Rodri confirmed after the match that he had felt discomfort in his hamstring.

He was a key part of Spain’s Euro 2024 championship-winning team.

Rodri suffered a serious knee injury in September of that same year.

The injury caused him to miss the majority of last season during his recovery.

Spain did not announce whether they would call up another player to replace the 2024 Ballon d’Or winner.

Coach Luis de la Fuente selected Celta Vigo striker Borja Iglesias on Sunday to replace the injured Barcelona star Lamine Yamal. – AFP