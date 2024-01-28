Biodata of the Regent of Johor

JOHOR BAHRU: His Royal Highness Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim was appointed as the Regent of Johor today in anticipation of his father, the Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar ascending the federal throne as the 17th King of Malaysia for a five-year term starting Jan 31.

According to the Royal Press Office, Tunku Ismail, 39, who was born in Johor Bahru on June 30, 1984, is the eldest of six children of Sultan Ibrahim and the Permaisuri of Johor, Raja Zarith Sofiah Almarhum Sultan Idris Shah.

His five siblings are Tunku Tun Aminah, Tunku Temenggong Johor Tunku Idris Iskandar, the late Tunku Laksamana Johor Tunku Abdul Jalil, Tunku Panglima Johor Tunku Abdul Rahman and Tunku Putera Johor Tunku Abu Bakar.

EDUCATION

Tunku Ismail received his early education at Sekolah Sri Utama and Sekolah Rendah Kebangsaan St Joseph, both in Johor Bahru, and later at the Australian International School in Singapore.

He then continued his studies at Hale School in Perth, Australia, from 1999 until the end of 2002.

MILITARY

Tunku Ismail underwent military training as a Cadet Officer at the Indian Military Academy (IMA) in Dehradun, India, from July 17, 2003, to Dec 11, 2004, before being commissioned as a Lieutenant.

He was then posted to the 61st Cavalry Unit of the Indian Army in Jaipur, India, for two years, from Dec 15, 2004, to Dec 14, 2006.

Tunku Ismail's prowess in horse riding was evident when he received 'Best In Riding’ award, further highlighting his excellence at the IMA.

Tunku Ismail made history as the first foreign national to join the Cavalry Regiment of the Indian Army in saluting Indian President APJ Abdul Kalam during the 58th Indian National Day celebration on Jan 20, 2007, an event also attended by distinguished guests including Russian President Vladimir Putin.

From July 14 to Sept 23, 2008, Tunku Ismail completed the Special Forces Course at the Iskandar Camp in Mersing, and from Oct 9 to Nov 19, 2008, he attended the Basic Parachuting Course at the Special Warfare Training Centre (PULAPAK).

On Aug 1, 2010, Tunku Ismail was awarded the Honorary Green Beret of the Special Forces Group (GGK) in recognition of his leadership and intellectual contributions to enhancing the capabilities of the GGK.

PROCLAMATION

Tunku Ismail was proclaimed as the Raja Muda of Johor on April 8, 2006, and later as the Crown Prince of Johor on Jan 28, 2010.

POSITION

1. President of the Johor Football Association (Johor FA) (2012-present)

2. Owner of Johor Darul Ta'zim (JDT) football club (2016 - present)

3. Chancellor of Universiti Tun Hussein Onn Malaysia (UTHM) (Dec 3, 2022 - present)

SPORTS

Tunku Ismail's favourite sports include polo and football.

As the President of the Johor FA since Feb 16, 2012, he has developed, led, and elevated the Johor football team to a highly prestigious and respected level.

Tunku Ismail was also appointed as the President of the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) for the 2017-2021 term after winning uncontested at the 53rd FAM Congress on March 25, 2017.

PERSONAL LIFE

Tunku Ismail married Her Highness Che’ Puan Mahkota Khaleeda at Istana Bukit Serene on Oct 24, 2014.

The royal couple has been blessed with four children - two sons and two daughters; Tunku Khalsom Aminah Sofiah, Tunku Iskandar Abdul Jalil Abu Bakar Ibrahim, Tunku Abu Bakar Ibrahim and Tunku Zahrah Zarith Aziyah. -Bernama