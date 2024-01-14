Biz-BERKAT programme in TMN2024 states to combat greedy traders: Armizan

MELAKA: The Business Ethics and Legislation Compliance Advocacy Session (Biz-BERKAT), which aims to raise awareness among traders regarding the code of ethics and business regulations, will focus on four states hosting the Tahun Melawat Negeri 2024 (TMN2024).

Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali said this new initiative is part of the efforts to prevent traders involved in TMN2024 in Melaka, Perlis, Perak and Kelantan from raising prices at unreasonable rates, especially in tourist areas.

“Among its objectives is to establish a positive image not only to domestic visitors but also to foreign tourists, instilling confidence and attracting them to come and spend in Malaysia, considering the country’s 12th position among the most visited destinations last year.

“At the same time, this compliance is crucial to boost the local economy and stimulate the nation’s tourism industry,” he told reporters after inspecting the enforcement in Jonker Walk, Banda Hilir, last night, with state Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) director Norena Jaafar also present.

Armizan also said that the Biz-BERKAT session would be implemented in all states and applicable to all forms of business.

“Therefore, we will conduct investigations and use our own formula, including examining previous receipts, to identify non-compliance by traders,” he said.

In the meantime, he said the ministry would increase the number of enforcement officers in the four states if necessary, with advice from the Tourism, Arts and Culture Ministry.

“For example, during certain periods each year, we receive a large number of tourists from China, and if the TMN2024 states require enforcement assistance during that time for the Biz-BERKAT session, we will send a team from Putrajaya,” he said.

In another development, Armizan said that KPDN would launch the Ihsan Rahmah Sales Programme involving industry players and the private sector on Jan 24.

“We plan to launch this programme here (in Melaka) in conjunction with the Visit Melaka Year 2024. This is the result of feedback and improvements of the existing Rahmah Sales Programme, including a minimum discount rate between 10 and 30 per cent of the original prices of the goods offered,” he said.-Bernama