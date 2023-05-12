Body in tub : Foreigner remanded for a week

KLANG: A foreign man has been remanded for seven days to assist investigation into the case of the discovery of a body in a bathroom water tub in a house in Kampung Pendamar, Port Klang here yesterday.

Magistrate Amirul Asyraf Abd Rasid allowed the remand application which begins today until Dec 11 after the application was submitted by police today.

Earlier, the 53-year-old man who was escorted by policemen arrived in the compound of Klang Court Complex at 9.47 am.

Yestersday, Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan confirmed the finding of a body believed to be that of an adult woman cemented in the tub of a house in Kampung Pendamar near here.

He said a man has been detained to assist investigation in the case under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

In this regard, police are looking for two foreign men namely Ranjit Singh and Mandeep Singh who were believed to be involved in the case of the body.

The action followed a police report received from a local man at 10.58 pm on Sunday who was informed by another foreign man that there was a body in the bathroom water tub he was renting.–Bernama