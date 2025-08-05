IPOH: Police have arrested four individuals, including a couple, and seized 44 kilogrammes (kg) of an assortment of drugs worth RM4.6 million in four separate raids in the Manjung district.

Perak police chief Datuk Noor Hisam Nordin said they arrested the jobless couple, aged 28 and 24, in a house in Simpang Tiga, Sitiawan at about 7.30 pm on Monday (May 5).

“Upon inspection, police found methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA) in the house and on a motorcycle parked in front of the house, weighing 15.6kg,” he told a media conference at the Perak Police Headquarters here today.

Noor Hisham said they then arrested a 50-year-old man at an apartment in Taman Sejati, Sitiawan at 8.55 pm the same day and seized 127 grammes of ketamine and Erimin 5.

He said the three suspects then led police to the discovery of 11.4kg of MDMA and 299 grammes of ketamine in a house used as a drug storage, where police also seized RM970 cash, at about 7.19 am on Tuesday (May 6).

He said that all three suspects, who tested positive for Erimin 5, had police records related to crime and drugs.

Noor Hisam said the syndicate is believed to have been active since March and the drugs seized could have been used by 90,516 addicts.

He added that the suspects have been remanded for a week until May 12 to assist in investigations under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

Meanwhile, Nor Hisam said police also arrested a 29-year-old delivery man at a hotel in Jalan Mohamad, near Sitiawan, at about 5 am on Monday (May 5).

“The suspect led a police team to a car parked in front of the hotel. Upon inspecting the car, police found 16 compressed blocks of dried leaves suspected to be cannabis weighing 16.6 kg and worth an estimated RM51,500, as well as RM500 in cash.

“The suspect tested positive for cannabis and also has prior criminal and drug-related records,” he said, adding that the suspect has been remanded until May 11 to assist in their investigation.