FIFA unveils 2027 Women’s World Cup venues in Brazil

SAO PAULO: Rio de Janeiro's Maracana stadium was among the eight venues announced by FIFA on Wednesday due to stage matches at the 2027 Women's World Cup in Brazil.

Belo Horizonte, capital Brasilia, Fortaleza, Porto Alegre, Recife, Salvador and Sao Paulo are the other host cities for the first edition of the tournament in South America.

All of the stadiums were also used for the 2014 men's World Cup hosted by Brazil.

As it was just over a decade ago, when Germany beat Argentina after extra time, the final will be played at the iconic Maracana.

“From samba to frevo, from stunning beaches to cosmopolitan cities, the world will experience the energy, colour and warmth that only Brazil can offer,“ said FIFA president Gianni Infantino.

“The women's game continues to grow at an extraordinary pace, and bringing the tournament to Brazil will inspire a new generation across the continent and beyond,“ added FIFA secretary general Mattias Grafstrom.

The eight cities were chosen from a list of 12 with Belem, Cuiaba, Manaus and Natal missing out.