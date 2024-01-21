Body of man feared drowned in Chenderoh dam found

KUALA KANGSAR: The body of a man who was feared to have drowned after his boat capsized at the Chenderoh Dam in Kampung Chenderoh near Kuala Kangsar, on Friday, was found floating this morning.

Perak Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) director Sayani Saidon said that the body of the victim, Muhammad Khairul Rusydan, 30, was found by the department’s Water Rescue Team (PPDA) and the K9 Unit at 8.37am.

“The victim’s body was found at a distance of about 500 metres from the control centre which was activated after he was reported missing.

“The victim’s body was handed over to the police for further action,” he said in a statement today.

Yesterday, it was reported that Muhammad Khairul was feared drowned after the boat he was on capsized due to a storm in an incident around 5.30pm.

In the incident, his friend who was on the same boat was rescued by anglers in another boat nearby. - Bernama