Boys missing in Sungai Kuala Sat found drowned

KUANTAN: A 12-year-old boy who was reported missing in Sungai Kuala Sat, Ulu Tembeling in Jerantut near here yesterday, was found drowned.

Jerantut police chief Supt Azman Mat Kamis said the body of Ali Mustaqim Rizman was found at 3.05 pm today in waters 18 metres deep and about 20 metres away from the point where he was last seen screaming for his life.

“The victim had gone to the river with five of his friends to swim at 3.20pm yesterday, before he was said to have shouted for help about 20 minutes later,” he said in a statement here.

He said the victim’s body was taken to Jerantut Hospital where an autopsy confirmed the cause of death of Ali, the youngest of two brothers, as drowning. - Bernama