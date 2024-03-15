Bukit Aman releases daily road crash data in real time

KUALA LUMPUR: Bukit Aman Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) will release statistical information on the number of road accidents and fatalities on a daily basis, in line with the decision of the Cabinet committee meeting on traffic congestion and road safety.

Its director Datuk Mohd Azman Ahmad Sapri (pix) said that the road accident statistics, including fatalities, would be issued in real time, taking data from accidents that occurred the previous day.

“Infographics will be uploaded on JSPT’s official social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, and X before or by 2 pm beginning today.

“The dissemination of statistical data is aimed at increasing awareness among road users and the general public about the seriousness of road accidents that occur every day,“ he said in a statement today.

Mohd Azman also advised all road users to adhere strictly to traffic laws and regulations.

“Cooperation from the public is hoped to further enhance awareness of the importance of ensuring safety and reducing the rate of road accidents in our country,“ he added. -Bernama