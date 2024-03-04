Businessman pleads not guilty to seven counts of cheating

BUTTERWORTH: A businessman pleaded not guilty in the Magistrate’s Court here today to seven counts of cheating an individual to invest in a non-existent housing project resulting in a loss of RM580,000, six years ago.

Ahmad Kamal Akbar Rahim @ Abd Rahim, 54, made the plea after all the charges were read before Magistrate Siti Zulaikha Nordin @ Ghani.

The accused was charged with deceiving Ibrahim Romli, 53, into believing that he would make a profit on a non-existent housing project investment, prompting the complainant to hand over cheques amounting to RM580,000 in several transactions.

All the offences were allegedly committed between Sept 8 and 24, 2018, at Tasek Gelugor Business Complex.

The case was framed under Section 420 of the Penal Code which carries a jail term of between one and 10 years, whipping and a fine, upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Asma’ ‘Amira Shahidani wanted the court to impose a bail of RM10,000 for each charge.

Meanwhile, the lawyer from the National Legal Aid Foundation (YBGK) Ima Syakira Mohd Salim, who represents Ahmad Kamal Akbar, appealed for a minimum bail on the grounds that the accused is bankrupt and has no regular income, in addition to having to support his unemployed wife and 10 children.

The court then allowed bail of RM56,000 for all seven charges and set June 26 for mention.

