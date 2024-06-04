CAAM conducts special purpose inspections on 19 airports nationwide - MOT

PUTRAJAYA: The Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) has conducted special purpose inspections (SPI) at 19 domestic and international airports nationwide during the first two months of this year.

The Transport Ministry (MOT), in a statement today, said the inspection focused on critical aerodrome facilities, including runways, taxiways, aprons and wind direction indicators, to ensure compliance with standards outlined in the Civil Aviation Directives (CAD) 14 Vol 1: Aerodrome Design and Operations.

“MOT through CAAM has taken immediate action and proactive steps to ensure the safety and compliance of aerodromes in Malaysia following the air accident at Haneda International Airport in Tokyo, Japan, last January,” the statement said.

According to MOT, CAAM has also organised a compliant workshop on March 26, attended by 66 representatives of aerodrome operators nationwide, including Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad, Senai Airport Terminal Services Sdn Bhd and Tanjung Manis Development Sdn Bhd.

The workshop aimed to enhance cooperation between CAAM as the regulatory body and aerodrome operators.

“It is a collective commitment to maintaining the highest standards of safety, efficiency and sustainability in the aviation industry,” it added.

The ministry also expressed joint commitment with CAAM to ensure that all aerodromes in Malaysia comply with international standards set by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO).

It said this was crucial not only to ensure the highest level of aerodrome safety but also to prepare Malaysia for ICAO’s future audit programme.

According to MOT, CAAM’s efforts to ensure overall compliance with standards by all aerodrome operators reflect the collective responsibility to maintain the safety and integrity of the country’s aviation infrastructure.

“We will continue to support the implementation of various measures to demonstrate our dedication to the safety, efficiency and sustainability of air transportation in Malaysia,” it said.