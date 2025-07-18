M’sian woman calls out e-hailing driver for questioning parenting skills, rude behaviour

A local woman recently shared her allegedly unpleasant experience with an e-hailing driver in Kuala Lumpur.

“I’ve never rated a (e-hailing) driver one star before. But today was the first time — this one uncle really deserved it,” she wrote in a Threads post.

The incident took place at a shopping complex, where the woman was accompanied by her one-year-old child.

When the e-hailing driver arrived to pick her up, he allegedly complained about her bringing her child to the shopping mall, saying it was “such a hassle” — a comment that did not sit well with her.

During the incident, she attempted to text her husband but was allegedly scolded by the driver for using her phone, further aggravating her.

“I raised my voice and told him, ‘You think I’m going out for fun? I’m going for work!’” she said.

Although the driver kept quiet after that, he later told her she did not know how to care for her child, which only escalated the situation, per the woman’s post.

“I cannot tolerate anyone insulting my parenting. That’s exactly why I take e-hailing rides — because I have a child with me. If drivers can’t handle passengers with kids, then put a note on your profile that says ‘no children allowed’,” she added.

The woman also claimed that the driver refused to assist with her child’s stroller. Instead, he allegedly told her to place the child in the car first, shut the door, then walk to the back to load the stroller into the boot herself — raising concerns about child safety.

Netizens rallied in her support, agreeing with the one-star rating and encouraging her to report the driver to the platform.

“It would be better if he didn’t accept any passengers at all,” one user said.

“What kind of driver is this? I would have cancelled the ride and reported his behaviour. Outrageous,” another remarked.

One user suggested using the platform’s premium options when travelling with children, noting that those drivers are typically “more professional, courteous, and kind.”