CAAM prepared to assist us faa with Alaska Airlines door plug probe

PELABUHAN KLANG: The Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) is prepared to assist the United State’s Federation of Aviation Administration (FAA) in its probe into the Alaska Airlines’ door plug incident.

The door plug of the Alaska Airlines aircraft which was blown off mid-flight recently was labeled ‘Made in Malaysia’.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke said CAAM has contacted FAA Asia-Pacific in Singapore after the US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) confirmed yesterday that the door plug was manufactured in Malaysia.

“We (CAAM) have proactively reached out to the FAA office, to offer our assistance following confirmation that the door plug was made in Malaysia. So far, they (FAA) said that they will come back to us should they require assistance.

“Even though the door plug was manufactured in Malaysia, it is a component that falls under the approval of FAA... in terms of the product approval, it is under FAA,“ he told reporters after the inauguration of luxury liner Costa Serena’s international cruise homeport at the Port Klang Cruise Terminal, here today.

Yesterday, media reports said NSTB had confirmed the Boeing BA 737 MAX 9 door plug that blew off during an Alaska Airlines flight earlier this month was manufactured in Malaysia.

Commenting on today’s programme, Loke highlighted that the collaboration between luxury cruise line Costa Cruises and leading cruise operator Hwajing Travel & Tours (Hwajing), has the potential to provide long-term economic benefits.

The successful establishment of the country’s first international cruise port in Port Klang will not only enhance the tourism sector but will also contribute positively to the Malaysian economy, he added.

“The cruise line has obtained halal certification from the Malaysian Islamic Development Department (JAKIM) for several of its restaurants to cater to Muslim tourists,“ said Loke.

He pointed out that most international cruises lack halal restaurants, posing a challenge for Muslim tourists.

The Halal-certified restaurants aim to address this gap by offering halal dining options to the passengers, he said. - Bernama