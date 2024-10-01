Cabinet strongly condemns attack on Beruas MP’s house

PUTRAJAYA: The Cabinet, at its weekly meeting today, strongly condemned the attack on Beruas MP Datuk Ngeh Koo Ham’s house in Ayer Tawar, Perak this morning.

Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil, who is also the Unity Government spokesperson, said the Cabinet also reminded all Malaysians to always act in accordance with the law, including in managing differences of opinion.

“Don’t ever try to inflame sentiments or provoke people to break the law, especially if you have different opinions.

“The Cabinet has also warned of stern action against those who violate the law,“ he told a press conference here.

Perak police chief Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri said the police are hunting for the individual suspected of hurling a molotov cocktail into the house of Ngeh, which damaged three vehicles.

Mohd Yusri said the case is being investigated under Section 435 of the Penal Code (mischief by fire).

Meanwhile, on the Sulu case, Fahmi said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim thanked Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said, Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan and former Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Zambry Abdul Kadir.

“This is a great success and there are a few more steps in some other countries including France, and there will probably be other announcement from the relevant minister regarding this issue,“ he said.

Yesterday, Azalina said Malaysia welcomed the Madrid Criminal Court’s decision on rogue arbitrator Dr Gonzalo Stampa who was found guilty for contempt of court and was sentenced to six months in prison as a significant victory for the rule of law. -Bernama