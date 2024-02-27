Cambodian PM pays courtesy call on Mutang, Johari at Parliament

KUALA LUMPUR: Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet today paid a courtesy call on Dewan Negara President Datuk Mutang Tagal and Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul at Parliament today.

Hun Manet and his delegation also spent about 10 minutes observing the proceedings of the House of Representatives before meeting with Mutang for nearly 20 minutes.

Mutang said the visit further strengthened bilateral relations between Malaysia and Cambodia.

“We will look into exchange visits at the senate level, so we will see the best practices that we can learn from them to improve the profile of the senate here,“ he said.

Johari, meanwhile, mentioned that his meeting with Hun Manet discussed the progress of bilateral relations, the exchange of youths especially students and young leaders, and education.

“I also mentioned that Malaysia will host the ASEAN Conference 2025, so I believe there should be unity and cohesiveness between the two countries so that we can use ASEAN as a platform to move forward more effectively together,“ he said.

Hun Manet arrived this morning for his maiden visit to Malaysia at the invitation of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim. He was appointed Prime Minister of Cambodia in August 2023. -Bernama