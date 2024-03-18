Cambodian sausage, tongmo, Ramadan dish of choice for Kelantanese

KOTA BHARU: A Cambodian sausage known as tongmo has become the dish of choice for Kelantanese this Ramadan month.

Kampung Penambang bazaar trader Ashraf Ahmad, 22, described the tongmo as minced beef mixed with fat and stuffed in cow intenstines, which are then grilled.

“Four lengths of grilled tongmo are sold at RM10 while ungrilled ones are sold at RM10 for five.

“The current response is very encouraging, and traders can sell about 500 to 600 sausages daily,” he told Bernama today.

He related that the tongmo had developed a reputation among locals for being a very delicious beef sausage, especially when taken with the accompanying dip and salad.

Frozen tongmo is also sold to customers outside of Kelantan, and has been well received, he said.

“Actually the stalls don’t only sell tongmo during Ramadan but throughout the entire year. The aroma of grilled tongmo is guaranteed to attract customers,” he added. -Bernama