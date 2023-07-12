Cambodian woman, son plead not guilty to making racist remarks against Malays

MALACCA: The owner of a bulk sewing company, Mariyah Holdings Sdn Bhd, Mariyah Yaakob today pleaded not guilty to a charge of making racist remarks against the Malay community in the Ayer Keroh Sessions Court here.

The Cambodian woman, 47, made the plea after the charge against her was read before Judge Mohd Sabri Ismail.

According to the charge, the businesswoman made a statement via a video recording uploaded on her TikTok application, which was viewed in Bukit Piatu, Kampung Musai in Melaka Tengah district at around 6 pm on Nov 16.

The offence was framed under Section 505 of the Penal Code, which provides a maximum jail term of two years or a fine or both, upon conviction.

In a separate proceeding, the accused’s son Ezuan Hafsham Mohd Hisyam, 22, who is also the company’s director, claimed trial to a charge of knowingly using his mother's TikTok account to create and initiate the transmission of a video that featured a woman saying something offensive.

He was charged with committing the offence with the intent to hurt the feelings of others, and the video was viewed on the same date, time, and location. The offence was framed under Section 233 (1) (a) of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 and can be punished under Section 233 (3) of the same Act.

If convicted, the offender could be fined not more than RM50,000 or imprisoned for up to one year, or both. He can be also fined another RM1,000 for every day that the offence is continued after conviction.

Both proceedings were prosecuted by Melaka Public Prosecutor Ahmad Sazali Omar while lawyer Kamarul Hisham Jaafar represented both accused.

Judge Mohd Sabri allowed bail at RM15,000 and RM10,000 for Mariyah and Ezuan Hafsham, respectively.

He also ordered the mother and son to surrender their respective passports to the court and refrain from making any statements to any parties for fear of disrupting the proceedings.

The court then fixed Jan 12 for mention and handing over the documents. -Bernama