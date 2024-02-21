Central zone Madani Rakyat Programme offers various govt social services to visitors

KUALA LUMPUR: The Kesejahteraan Rakyat (People’s Wellbeing) booth at the MADANI Rakyat Programme for the central zone, scheduled to be held from Feb 23 to 25 at the Kuala Selangor Sports Complex, Selangor, will offer visitors a variety of social services from government agencies.

The Implementation Coordination Unit of the Prime Minister’s Department (ICU JPM) People’s Welfare Division director Mashitah @ Suhailah Suid said that this initiative aims to provide the public with easier access to various government services in a single place.

“The Kesejahteraan Rakyat booth is set to offer various services involving six agencies. These include counters facilitating the verification and registration of various forms of assistance by the Department of Social Welfare, checking the status of Bantuan Sara Hidup and Rahmah cash aid and more.”... and we will also provide information on social protection through the ICU’s self-developed database platform.

“There will also be a social synergy programme with the Social Security Organisation (SOCSO) that will provide information and services at their respective counters,“ she said when appearing as a guest on Bernama TV’s Apa Khabar Malaysia programme today.

Mashitah said that the programme also serves as a platform to explain to the public the processes and interconnections among government agencies in providing social protection​​​​​.

She also encouraged job seekers to attend the Career Carnival during the programme, where approximately 2,000 job opportunities will be available.

“It is learnt that more than 20 employers have agreed to participate in the career fair, and some will conduct open interviews,“ she said.

The closing ceremony will be officiated by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on Feb 25 and will be attended by the top leadership of the federal and state governments. -Bernama