KOTA KINABALU: Malaysia’s cocoa production needs to be increased with the involvement of more industry players and smallholders in an effort to meet the growing market demand for the commodity.

Plantation and Commodities Minister Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani said the country can only produce about 450 tonnes of cocoa beans per year, compared to about 300,000 tonnes per year 20 years ago.

He said the country imports about 500,000 tonnes of cocoa beans a year to meet domestic demand for processing and producing products for export, indicating the commodity’s great potential.

“The Malaysian cocoa industry needs to be given focus and attention to bring back this crop as this industry is now growing so much, with the size of the domestic market estimated to reach RM12 billion.

“We are inviting not only smallholders but also large companies to get involved in cocoa cultivation,“ he told reporters after officiating the Malaysian Cocoa Board (LKM) Excellence Appreciation Ceremony here tonight.

Also present were Deputy Plantation and Commodities Minister Datuk Chan Foong Hin, LKM chairman Datuk Matbali Musah, and LKM director-general Datuk Ramle Kasin.

Johari said that around 20 years ago, many industry players and smallholders chose to plant oil palm, causing a shortage of cocoa plants in the country.

“Cocoa which did not produce (satisfactory results) was stopped, and oil palm was planted. So today, we want to explain that there needs to be a variety of products, not just oil palm.

“Cocoa is a commodity that, if properly managed, can be a high export for the country,“ he said.

He noted that cocoa crops in this country have faced various problems, including disease attacks and lack of intensive attention to solve these problems, but the situation is different now.

“Now, with new technology, many of these diseases can be overcome, and more cocoa can be produced, which can be a major source of export for the country in the future,“ he said.

According to him, industrial players and smallholders also need to take advantage of the current high price of cocoa by participating in the cultivation of the commodity.

“Cocoa is a raw material that can produce various high-value products. The ministry is also focusing more research and development in this direction, especially since any diseases we encounter can be overcome by producing high-quality cocoa and seeds, among others, in Borneo,“ he added.