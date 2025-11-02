KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has invited all Malaysians to enhance the spirit of togetherness, appreciate diversity and strengthen love in conjunction with the Thaipusam festival which will be celebrated today by Hindus in the country.

He said for Hindus, the Thaipusam celebration is not just a festival, but a symbol of perseverance, determination and sacrifice in undergoing life’s trials as well as reflecting their inner strength and discipline in facing challenges.

“Not only that, Thaipusam also highlights the spirit of unity in diversity in the context of nationhood. It is a testament to how society can unite in an atmosphere full of respect, togetherness and family.

“When thousands of Hindus gather to make vows and express sacrifices, we witness a manifestation of collective strength; is a reflection of a society that stands firm in human values, love, and mutual understanding,“ he said in a Facebook post.

Anwar said in an increasingly uncertain world, the spirit of mutual respect and acceptance of differences must be the pillar of unity and make the uniqueness of these different cultures and practices a strength, not a divisive or divisive element.

According to him, these characteristics make Malaysia a country rich in heritage and noble values and respected not only in the region but also around the world.

“Malaysians are fortunate to be blessed with diversity that can be used as a space to get to know and love each other, not to spread and incite hatred.

“The country will not be safe and advanced if the points of difference are enlarged and the principle of harmony is set aside. As a result, every different and unique celebration like this should be understood by every peace-loving Malaysian who upholds the principle of coexistence,“ he said.

In fact, Anwar reminded that only by understanding and respecting each other can we guarantee a civilized, dignified and prosperous country for all.