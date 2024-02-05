Champion for Down syndrome children

PETALING JAYA: In the annals of child welfare, some people shine brighter than others. Dr Neville Anthony Fernandez is one such person, whose fight for the rights and welfare of Down syndrome children has made him a legend.

The septuagenarian, who is now 78, is not just known to child welfare activists but also to a grateful community that has benefitted from his tireless decades-long efforts.

Having dedicated himself to the Down syndrome cause, Fernandez sowed the seeds of compassion and care as the founder of the Kiwanis Care Centre in Kuala Lumpur.

Despite his immense sacrifices in terms of time, energy and financial resources, his commitment remains a beacon of hope for those he serves.

Reflecting on his journey, he recounted that his mission to help children with Down syndrome began during his service with the Armed Forces in Sibu, Sarawak, in 1981.

“Back then, I noticed that a lot of children with Down syndrome could not attend school because of their physical challenges. I felt sad to see them left out.

“My only worry at the time was that their exclusion would hinder their intellectual development and perpetuate harmful societal stigmas surrounding them.”

Fernandez emphasised that like any child, those with Down syndrome deserve the opportunity to learn, “and so, I resolved to help them reach their fullest potential”.

His vision extended beyond individual efforts and emphasised the importance of collective action in improving the welfare of children with Down syndrome.

He joined Kiwanis International in 1985, and when the Kiwanis Club of Kuala Lumpur decided to undertake a long-term project in 1986, he suggested focusing on Down syndrome.

He led the project despite facing health challenges and secured a building for the first Down syndrome centre in Petaling Jaya in 1989.

The centre became a foundation the following year and now operates six centres with 350 children.

From 1995 to 1997, Fernandez served as president of the Kiwanis Down Syndrome Foundation and raised over RM2.5 million for it.

He was also appointed vice-president of the Asia-Pacific Regional Federation of Down Syndrome Associations in 1996.

For his years of hard work and efforts, Fernandez received the MyHero 4.0 Award from the Kuala Lumpur and Selangor Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

“This award is a deeply meaningful one for me. I am deeply touched as it reaffirms the value of the work I dedicated myself to.

“As I stood on stage to receive my award, surrounded by applause and recognition, I could not help but reflect on the journey that led me to this moment.”

However, amid the flurry of emotions, one sentiment stood out above all, gratitude to his son.

“My son’s belief in me, and his encouragement kept me going, especially during tough times. My nomination reminded me of how much one can influence another and the importance of family bonds.”

Today, Fernandez remains focused on advancing the welfare and care of children with Down syndrome and is thankful for the opportunity to serve them.

He also acknowledged the efforts of all the staff and parents of Down syndrome children who came together to support him during trying times.