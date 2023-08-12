Civil servants committed to fulfilling PM’s trust, providing excellent service

PUTRAJAYA: Civil servants are committed to implementing the national development agenda by delivering their best services with integrity, thus fulfilling the trust given by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to the public service.

Sharing the aspirations of the civil service in conjunction with the first-year anniversary of the Unity Government, Public Service director-general Datuk Seri Dr Zulkapli Mohamed said civil servants should perform each task with utmost dedication, as the prime minister is deeply committed to elevating the country’s reputation.

“As civil servants, we give 100 per cent service and that is crystal clear. I can sense that the prime minister is a visionary leader who aims to bring the country to greater heights,” he told Bernama in an interview recently.

He said the prime minister strongly emphasises the welfare of civil servants through instructions to review the Public Service Remuneration System (SSPA) and improve infrastructure.

“Our prime minister not only enhances the welfare of ordinary citizens but also civil servants. This is evident through the allocation of funds to improve infrastructure and quarters,” he said.

Zulkapli further said that the prime minister’s focus on providing training for young civil servants in new fields such as artificial intelligence (AI) demonstrates the government’s commitment to making Malaysia a country with abundant talents.

“So, we need to welcome the prime minister’s aspirations to cultivate a knowledgeable society and subsequently transform Malaysia into a talent pool,” he added.

On Nov 7, Anwar said the government will expedite the allocation of between RM30 million and RM40 million to train young civil servants in specific fields, such as AI and energy transition, which is seen as an urgent need since the country is highly dependent on external consultants, which is very costly.

Meanwhile, Zulkapli stressed the importance of embracing and promoting the MADANI concept within the public service, as it will help cultivate civil servants who are morally upright and possess strong integrity.

“Make sure there is a sense of compassion to prioritise the country’s interest over personal interest and to feel that each person within our group needs to be respected.

“This MADANI concept creates a society with own identity and an interest in advancing the nation. Integrity-wise, there must be a sense of responsibility and trust to implement any policy or strategy while putting aside personal interests,” he said.

On Jan 19, Anwar introduced Malaysia MADANI as an effort to drive and restore Malaysia’s dignity and glory in the global arena. It comprised a set of six values, namely keMampanan (Sustainability), kesejAhteraan (Prosperity), Daya cipta (Innovation), hormAt (Respec), keyakiNan (Trust) and Ihsan (Compassion).–Bernama