KUCHING: Malaysia’s media fraternity is mourning the passing of veteran journalist James Alexander Ritchie, 75, describing it as a profound loss to both the community and the nation’s cultural legacy.

In a statement, Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg extended his condolences, describing James as a prominent figure who had left an indelible mark on Sarawak’s literary and journalistic landscape.

Abang Johari noted that the acclaimed author with numerous books on indigenous life, culture, and historically significant topics, had been a steadfast presence in Sarawak’s media scene, known for his insightful and eloquent writings.

“James Ritchie’s passing is certainly a loss to Sarawak’s media fraternity and development landscape,” he said.

Meanwhile, Deputy Minister in the Premier’s Department (Corporate Affairs, Information and Sarawak Public Communications Unit (UKAS), Datuk Abdullah Saidol, said James’ nearly five-decade career, which began in 1971, made him a key witness to major historical events, particularly in Sarawak.

“We have lost an exceptional figure among the veteran media community, someone whose vast experience and illustrious career as a journalist and writer were truly remarkable.

“His passing is not in vain, as he leaves behind a legacy of professionalism, dedication, and an extensive body of work, including articles and books, that continue to serve as vital references,” he said in a statement today.

Earlier, former Sarawak assembly Speaker and James’ family member, Datuk Seri Robert Jacob Ridu, confirmed that he had passed away at Sarawak General Hospital.

Meanwhile, Malaysian Press Institute (MPI) president Datuk Yong Soo Heong described James as “a towering figure in Malaysian journalism” whose work transcended generations and genres.

“James was more than just a newspaper journalist. He ventured further, authoring in-depth books on Sarawakian leaders and cultural heritage. His immersive approach often extended beyond conventional reporting, delving into the historical, spiritual, and social fabric of Bornean life.

“A hallmark of his writing was that he often contextualised the subject matter well within broader narratives to make for more interesting reading,” he told Bernama.

Yong noted that James had a deep affinity for personality-driven stories, especially those about tribal leaders, warriors, and community elders, figures he portrayed not as exotic curiosities, but as dignified individuals navigating the intersection of modernity and tradition.

Kuching Division Journalists Association president Ronnie Teo described James as a historian, a seeker of truth and a passionate advocate for Sarawak’s narratives and identity.

“His fearless reporting, especially on indigenous communities and environmental issues, brought critical stories to light and shaped public discourse.

“Beyond the newsroom, he mentored aspiring journalists and inspired many through his unwavering commitment to integrity and journalistic excellence,” said Ronnie, adding that while Sarawak has lost a remarkable voice, James’ legacy will continue to inform and inspire future generations.

James was honoured with the National Journalists’ Day (HAWANA) 2024 Award during a celebration in Kuching last year, presented by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in recognition of his lifelong contributions to Malaysian journalism.

He began his career as a cadet reporter with The Straits Times in Kuala Lumpur at the age of 23, gradually rising through the ranks and establishing himself as a leading journalist, particularly in Sarawak.

Throughout his career, James covered major events and high-profile cases, including the Japanese Red Army’s 1975 raid on the American Embassy at the AIA Building in Kuala Lumpur, the capture of notorious criminal Lai See Kiaw, dubbed the “Master of Disguise”, and the notorious gangster Wong Swee Chin, better known as Botak Chin.

He held several prominent roles in journalism and media, including serving as a journalist with the New Straits Times in Sarawak in 1981, Public Relations Officer at the Sarawak Chief Minister’s Department in 1998, and Media Consultant for Sarawak Digest in 2022.

James’ outstanding contributions to journalism and writing earned him numerous accolades, including the Shell Kenyalang Gold Award, AZAM Press Award and the Ang Lai Soon Gold Award.