KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today shared a video clip highlighting the official visit of Kosovo President Dr Vjosa Osmani Sadriu to Malaysia, which began on Thursday.

In a Facebook post, the three-minute, 10-second video featured Osmani inspecting a guard of honour mounted by officers and personnel from the First Battalion of the Royal Ranger Regiment (Ceremonial) during the official welcome ceremony at the Perdana Putra Complex, followed by a bilateral meeting with Anwar.

The video also showed the conferment of the Order of Independence, Kosovo’s highest civilian award, on Anwar by President Osmani.

In the caption accompanying the video, Anwar said the state visit by the President of the Republic of Kosovo and her delegation to Malaysia reflected the spirit of friendship and mutual commitment to strengthen bilateral relations and pave the way for broader cooperation between the two countries.

“May this visit open up more strategic opportunities between our two countries, further strengthening our friendship and ushering in a new chapter in Malaysia-Kosovo cooperation,” he said.

Osmani and her delegation arrived in Malaysia on May 1 for a four-day official visit.

Malaysia officially recognised Kosovo on Oct 30, 2008, making it one of the first Asian countries to do so. Diplomatic ties between the two nations were established on March 18, 2011.