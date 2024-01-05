Civil servants urged to give full commitment to reform agenda implementation - Mohd Zuki

PUTRAJAYA: Civil servants have been urged to continue to give full commitment to ensure that the reform agenda of the MADANI Government can be implemented, for the sake of the country’s stability and well-being, said Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali.

He said this is in line with the announcement made by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on a salary increase for civil servants in his speech at the Labour Day celebration in Putrajaya today.

“On behalf of the entire civil service, I would like to express my gratitude to the Prime Minister and the MADANI Government, for announcing the civil servant’s salary increase,” he said in a Facebook post, today.

Earlier, the Prime Minister announced that civil servants will enjoy a salary increase of more than 13 per cent from this December, one of the highest increases in the country’s history, involving an allocation of more than RM10 billion.

In a separate message, in conjunction with the Labour Day, Mohd Zuki said the nation’s development depends greatly on the productivity and performance of workers who are the main machinery of the country’s development.

“Workers with integrity, productivity, creativity and innovation, as well as having a strong sense of identity, are important assets, which will boost Malaysia’s economic growth in line with the aspirations of Malaysia MADANI,” he said.

He also hoped that all workers would come together to support those aspirations, to elevate the country’s dignity and status on the world stage.