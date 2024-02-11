Lowest starting salary on SPA website to be updated in Dec - SPA Chairman

PUTRAJAYA: The lowest starting salary for government positions published on the Public Service Commission (SPA) website will be updated on Dec 1, said its chairman, Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Jailani Muhamed Yunus.

He said it aligns with the implementation of the Public Service Remuneration System (SSPA), which stipulates that the lowest starting salary will be increased to RM1,500.

SSPA, which replaces the Malaysian Remuneration System (SSM), comes into effect on Dec 1.

“When the Public Service Department (JPA) as the policy maker has set a date for the implementation of the SSPA based on the circular, SPA will update any information available on its website,“ he told reporters during the SPA Open Day @ Putrajaya 2024 here today.

He was responding to a question about why the salary rates displayed on the SPA website have yet to be updated according to the latest government policy.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Jailani said that SPA has received approximately 1.14 million applications for vacancies in the public service, indicating a growing interest among the public in serving as civil servants.

“When applications are high, we have a greater selection in finding candidates with a high level of integrity and competence to serve the government,“ he added.