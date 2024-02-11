Penang police bust syndicate, seize 26 kg marijuana in Gelugor

GEORGE TOWN: Penang police busted a marijuana distribution syndicate following the arrest of three individuals including a woman and seizure of nearly 26 kilogrammes (kg) of the drug worth RM79,680 during a raid in Gelugor here yesterday.

State police chief Datuk Hamzah Ahmad said the suspects aged between 19 and 49 were apprehended by a team from the Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (JSJN) while they were in a parking area between 4.45 pm and midnight.

“During the inspection, police discovered a box labeled ‘Thailand’ containing 20 slabs of drugs wrapped in red paper, suspected to be cannabis, weighing about 20,696 grammes (20.696 kg).

“Also seized was a black bag containing another five slabs of cannabis weighing 5,225 gm (5.225 kg) bringing the total estimated value of the seizure to RM79,680,“ he said in a statement today.

Hamzah added that intelligence indicated the syndicate has been active in drug trafficking since mid-year and the seized drugs could potentially supply 60,000 users.

He said all the suspects tested negative in urine screening and a review of their criminal records revealed prior offences related to drugs.

“The suspects have been remanded for seven days from today until Nov 8 to assist investigation of the case under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 which carries a mandatory death sentence,“ he said.