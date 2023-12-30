Clerk in Sibu scammed of RM240,000 in online fraudulent investment

SIBU: A clerk at a company here lost RM240,000 after falling prey to an online investment scam.

Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Mancha Ata said the woman, in her 50s, received a WhatsApp message promoting the investment via the ‘FTSE VIP’ app from the suspect at the end of November.

The suspect then shared information on the investment, which purportedly offered profits of between 200 and 350 per cent, he added.

“Intrigued by the offer, the victim made 15 online transactions amounting to RM240,000 to three separate company bank accounts between the end of November and December.

“She only realised she had been cheated as the suspect never paid her any returns as promised. The victim lodged a report on Dec 28,” he said in a statement, here today.

Mancha said the case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating, which is punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment, whipping, and a fine, upon conviction. - Bernama