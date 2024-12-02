CMS COP14: Global leaders unite in Samarkand for Migratory Species Conservation amid climate challenges

KUALA LUMPUR: The 14th Meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the Convention on the Conservation of Migratory Species of Wild Animals (CMS COP14) kicked off in Samarkand, Uzbekistan on Monday with the theme “Nature knows no borders”.

The Uzbekistan Embassy in Kuala Lumpur noted in a statement that the conference, which will continue until Saturday, emphasised that migratory species’ journeys do not adhere to political boundaries.

Therefore, their survival is dependent on international collaboration and transboundary conservation efforts.

“The triennial international meeting will highlight the issues of habitat conservation and restoration as well as threats to species such as overexploitation, habitat loss and fragmentation, pollution and climate change.

It will also provide a unique opportunity for the launch of major new reports and guidelines, including the first-ever report on the ‘State of the World’s Migratory Species’, new global guidelines on light pollution, and best practices for linear infrastructure to minimise impacts on migratory species,“ the statement read.

Facilitated by the Ministry of Ecology, Environmental Protection, and Climate Change of Uzbekistan, in collaboration with the Convention’s Secretariat, COP14 served as a platform for nations to share insights and strategies for the conservation of migratory species and their habitats.

CMS COP14 will be one of the most significant global biodiversity gatherings since the adoption of the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework (Biodiversity Plan) in 2022, and will address a wide range of important conservation priorities and new initiatives.

The logo of the conference featured a winged snow leopard adorned with a pattern that brings to mind the famous azure tiles of Central Asian monuments.

The snow leopard is a keystone species in Uzbekistan, with a range that extended across 12 countries.

The embassy stated that Central Asia is one of the regions most affected by the adverse effects of climate change, which has significantly contributed to ecosystem degradation, habitat loss, and biodiversity decline.

The Uzbekistan government is committed to further fostering environmental diplomacy and adopting an approach of living in harmony with nature, said the statement.–Bernama