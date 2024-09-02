CNY goodies for underprivileged

KUALA LUMPUR: Some 200 residents of Flat Jinjang Utara here were treated to groceries consisting rice, onions, potato, salt, instant noodles, meehun, sardine cans, crackers, coffee and tea by the Better Malaysia Foundation (BMF) on Sunday as part of its annual Chinese New Year celebration activities.

BMF also partnered with MSM Malaysia Holdings Bhd, which sponsored 2kg of sugar for each recipient, while Kriyalakshmi Mandir Shree Sai Gurukul Kuala Lumpur sponsored toiletries such as towels, soap, toothbrushes and toothpaste, apart from a sumptuous lunch for them and the 20 volunteers from Berjaya Corp, Yayasan My First Home and the Flat Jinjang Utara Residents Association.

BMF and Kriyalakshmi Mandir also distributed ang pow to the beneficiaries at the event, which was officiated by BMF vice-chair Datin Seri Sunita Rajakumar. Also present was Berjaya Corp director Penelope Gan.

Sunita said: “We worked with the resident association to select the beneficiaries, who included those in the B40 category, differently-abled and single parents who are not receiving any other assistance for Chinese New Year.

“The sad thing is that due to their financial constraints, almost all of them will be celebrating at home. So, we wanted to lift their spirits and put a smile on their faces.

“At least by getting the groceries, the residents will be able to prepare a decent meal for themselves during their reunion dinner.”

Sunita also said the annual event has been organised by BMF since its launch in 2000, as part of its philosophy to give back to society, especially the less fortunate, adding that it does the same for Hari Raya, Aidilfitri, Deepavali, Wesak Day and other major celebrations.

“As (Berjaya Group founder and adviser) Tan Sri Vincent Tan’s foundation, BMF supports various community and charitable causes that include educational programmes, medical and health causes and humanitarian aid.

“The BMF team, which is made up of volunteers and staff from all walks of life, have brought their unique expertise and resources to enable us to achieve our goals each year.

“While there is more that can be done, there is no doubt we are making a significant impact. We don’t measure our success through just facts and figures but through happy faces and heartwarming feedback.”

The event was also supported by volunteers from Yayasan My First Home (YMFH), which is another of Tan’s foundations, as well as staff from Berjaya Group, who helped the residents carry the groceries back to their homes.

YMFH general manager Nambee Ashwin Nambiar, who was among the volunteers, said the event allowed him to do something for charity.

“Tan Sri has always impressed on the staff of his foundations and Berjaya Group that there is nothing better than to give back to society in whatever form. Even volunteering our time to assist in charitable events becomes a blessing, and that’s why we are all here to lend support to BMF,” he said.

The National Cancer Society Malaysia, which has always partnered with BMF for such events, also took part by conducting free health screenings for the beneficiaries.

A recipient, Ng York Hong, 80, said he was elated to receive the goods.

“Life can be difficult at times, and I feel happy to know that we have not been forgotten.

“I wish I could thank Tan Sri for being so kind to the elderly and others who need similar help,” he said.

Resident Chew Ah Sun, 69, said: “I was quite surprised when told by the residents association that an organisation is coming to give us a lot of free groceries and even ang pow.

“This is the first time I am getting such things, and I hope they will come every year to help us out.”